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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1661 - Leanne Hindy - 3rd report on the attack
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33 views • July 10, 2021
Leanne, who was 3 months pregnant, was walking with her boyfriend, when she became nauseous and began vomiting outside a post office in Quincy,MA. Johnson and Russell began to laugh at her. Leanne responded by saying “excuse me” to the pair, who responded by spitting on her, before attacking her. Leanne screamed that she was pregnant, to which one of them replied “I hope he dies. I will kill your kid.” Leanne’s boyfriend fought the attackers until nearby bystanders jumped in to help.
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