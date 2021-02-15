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O.W.N Episode 3 - Pt. 1 - Interview with Dr Faiez Kirsten & Advocate Sabelo Sibanda
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207 views • February 15, 2021
OurWorldNowZA
This one is for the books. For our 3rd episode, we sit down in conversation with Dr Faiez Kirsten & Advocate Sabelo Sibanda touching on a wide range of topics from Virus Isolation, PCR Testing, the Constitution, the numbers, lockdowns, vaccines and legal recourse. This one goes in deep and has 2 parts to it. Enjoy !
This one is for the books. For our 3rd episode, we sit down in conversation with Dr Faiez Kirsten & Advocate Sabelo Sibanda touching on a wide range of topics from Virus Isolation, PCR Testing, the Constitution, the numbers, lockdowns, vaccines and legal recourse. This one goes in deep and has 2 parts to it. Enjoy !
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