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Messaging Matters
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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President Trump Needs To Hear This Before The Midterms

* Americans aren’t buying the “everything is great” economic messaging any more.

* When people are struggling with real costs — dollars, rent, groceries — that disconnect becomes politically dangerous heading into the midterms.

* DJT & Republicans need to get this message right before it costs them at the ballot box.


The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (23 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7bqcyy-trump-needs-to-hear-this-before-the-midterms.html

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republicanseconomydonald trumpmessagingjesse kelly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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