Messaging Matters

President Trump Needs To Hear This Before The Midterms

* Americans aren’t buying the “everything is great” economic messaging any more.

* When people are struggling with real costs — dollars, rent, groceries — that disconnect becomes politically dangerous heading into the midterms.

* DJT & Republicans need to get this message right before it costs them at the ballot box.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (23 June 2026)

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