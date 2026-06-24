Messaging Matters

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President Trump Needs To Hear This Before The Midterms
* Americans aren’t buying the “everything is great” economic messaging any more.
* When people are struggling with real costs — dollars, rent, groceries — that disconnect becomes politically dangerous heading into the midterms.
* DJT & Republicans need to get this message right before it costs them at the ballot box.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (23 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7bqcyy-trump-needs-to-hear-this-before-the-midterms.html