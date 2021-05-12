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BUCKLE UP! THE CHAOS IS SPREADING…
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50 views • May 12, 2021
In today’s video, we explain how things are spiraling out of control for the Biden Administration and how chaos is also spreading to the Middle East.
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Join us: LukeUncensored.com
Follow on Telegram: t.me/s/News4AChange
Sign up for our newsletter: bit.ly/3ijjAop
Exclusive group chat: t.me/WeAreChangeChat
Shirt store: TheBestPoliticalShirts.com
Censored shirts: WeAreTheShirts.com
Find us on Minds: minds.com/wearechange
Subscribe on LBRY: lbry.tv/@wearechange:1
Filter your water: bit.ly/3d3s8iV
Improve your gut health: bit.ly/34GHbdY
Storable food for emergencies: SafePreparedAndReady.com
#1 best source of Collagen: bit.ly/3mw5uRK
#1 best VPN to use: bit.ly/3iT4Ew3
SOURCE: WE ARE CHANGE
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