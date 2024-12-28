Arrest of Young Kamal Abu Musallam After Being Shot by Israeli Occupation Forces





The Zionist occupation forces arrested the young man Kamal Abu Muslim after shooting him inside the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus city, following the incursion of the Zionist occupation forces into the camp this morning. They also stormed several homes, ransacked their contents, and terrified the residents

Interview: Umm Ma'an, eyewitness.

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 23/11/2024

