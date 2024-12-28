Arrest of Young Kamal Abu Musallam After Being Shot by Israeli Occupation Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces arrested the young man Kamal Abu Muslim after shooting him inside the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus city, following the incursion of the Zionist occupation forces into the camp this morning. They also stormed several homes, ransacked their contents, and terrified the residents
Interview: Umm Ma'an, eyewitness.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 23/11/2024
