British MP Andrew Bridgen: "We are actually at war with Russia now... They're not going to tell the people probably until July or August."
"The whole thing's a pantomime in Parliament... It's not a race between the blue and the red team to see who crosses the finish line. This is a baton handover on all the big issues: Net Zero, Covid response, the WHO, the trans agenda."
"It's Agenda 2030, it's the World Economic Forum, the 0.1% of the richest people in the world—the globalists."
