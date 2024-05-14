Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
British MP Andrew Bridgen: "We are actually at war with Russia now... They're not going to tell the people
channel image
Be Children of Light
258 Subscribers
97 views
Published 14 hours ago

British MP Andrew Bridgen: "We are actually at war with Russia now... They're not going to tell the people probably until July or August."


"The whole thing's a pantomime in Parliament... It's not a race between the blue and the red team to see who crosses the finish line. This is a baton handover on all the big issues: Net Zero, Covid response, the WHO, the trans agenda."


"It's Agenda 2030, it's the World Economic Forum, the 0.1% of the richest people in the world—the globalists."

Keywords
russiawarukrainecensorhip by tv media

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket