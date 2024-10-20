A Salias meet & greet I'm definitely open to.





I'd love to host a Zoom with all of you and just let all of you SPEAK and vent about the craziness going on in the world and communicate verbally with us as well as with EACH OTHER as a like-minded community.





There's SO MUCH we're "not allowed" to SAY around our family, friends and co-workers due to being called crazy and we just need to be able to SAY these things OUT LOUD to make everything feel more "real" and know we aren't alone in what WE KNOW within our Soul to be true.





I have a touch of social anxiety and fear of public speaking but we have been METHODICALLY PSYCHOLOGICALLY PROGRAMMED by a broken society to be that way. Hollywood - since its conception - has severely psychologically conditioned our minds with their BULLSHIT subliminal messaging of;





• You're not thin enough -

• You're not pretty enough -

• You're not rich enough -

• You're not popular enough, so you and your voice doesn't matter.





You combine that type of psychological conditioning / warfare with POISONOUS vaccines and toxic foods that literally poison and negatively affect the brain, and now you have a species riddled with depression, anger issues and social anxiety which breaks our connection from each other to stop information from flowing about what THEY are doing in Pedo-Wood / DC.





We need to break these cycles of psychological conditioning and be pushed OUTSIDE of our comfort zone if we want to be able to implement change and tear down this broken system. That only happens if our species re-connects with each other again. We have to BECOME the change we're all complaining about not seeing.





Maybe we all should be doing Zooms together every weekend and ALL just TALK to one another.





There's a particular project I'd love to include many of you in anyways. I have an idea for a project and it's pretty massive, AAMZING, and I sure do need some help in it. We HAVE to defund the Beast System and I know how we can all do it by working TOGETHER.





Maybe we should all do some Zoom calls as a collective group and open up and TALK to one another. I know I'd like that.





"Gather your people to you. The only way to protect yourself is with your relationships with the people that you love. Keep them close to you."





Well, You're my people.





God Bless you all! 🙏 💖 🙏