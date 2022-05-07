Massive Arrests! Massive Arrests Soon 07/05/2022

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Pastor Stan share arrests in Prophecy. Specifically DJT coming back into Office. Pastor Stan also gives us some reasons why he believes these Massive Arrests are very close.
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