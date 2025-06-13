BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Amlexanox – A Promising Alternative to Steroid and Antihistamine Dependence with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh
Amlexanox – A Promising Alternative to Steroid and Antihistamine Dependence with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
109 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
Premieres 06/18/25, 05:00 AM

What if one compound could dramatically reduce allergic reactions, inflammation, and even medication overload for chronically ill individuals? In this episode, pharmacist Bryana Gregory shares the exciting news of a recent publication in the Journal of Independent Medicine spotlighting the repurposed compound Amlexanox. Originally developed to treat mouth ulcers, Amlexanox has shown powerful anti-inflammatory and mast cell-stabilizing effects, making it a promising alternative to steroids and antihistamines, especially for patients suffering from conditions like Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), asthma, and autoimmunity.

Bryana highlights the dramatic transformation of a 60-year-old guest at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. This patient, who previously relied on 81 medications and supplements, experienced a significant reduction in symptoms and a tapering down to just 17 medications after introducing Amlexanox. The compound worked to stabilize immune responses, reduce histamine overload, and ease inflammatory symptoms without the side effects commonly associated with steroids. Its broader effects have also included improved blood sugar, brain fog, neuropathy, and even weight loss. With a growing body of evidence and support from independent physicians, Amlexanox is gaining recognition as a trusted, natural solution worth exploring.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

For more information about Physician’s Preference Pharmacy, please call us at 281-828-9088, or visit https://physicianspreferencerx.com/.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthallergiesinflammationdr steven hotzewellness revolutionamlexanox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy