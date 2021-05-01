© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stacy Abrams + USA Today Literally Rewrite their Own History "I NEVER Said What was in Print" Pow
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • May 01, 2021
Stacy Abrams previously published an op Ed in USA today calling for a boycott of Georgia over the voter ID laws. When major league baseball, moved the All-Star game from Atlanta to Colorado, there was blowback for her position because it was hurting black on businesses within the state. So, she asked Usaid today to edit her column as if she was against the boycotts to begin with rather than calling for them.
It's flat out Orwellian 1984, a rewrite of history, a memory hauling of facts. And they do it because they believe that they can get away with it and the only thing that matters is power. It's postmodernism at its finest.
#stacyabrams #usatoday #propoganda
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
It's flat out Orwellian 1984, a rewrite of history, a memory hauling of facts. And they do it because they believe that they can get away with it and the only thing that matters is power. It's postmodernism at its finest.
#stacyabrams #usatoday #propoganda
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
stacy abramsbutterfliesvoter id lawsgeorgia voter id lawsmajor-league baseballmajor league baseball all-star gameall-star gameall-star game atlantablack on businesses atlantajack campstacy abrams governorstacstacy abramsmajor-league baseball all-star gamestacy abrams boycottstealth editmlb allstars denver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.