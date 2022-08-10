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WION: 08AUG22 - Did US Drone Use Pakistani Airspace for Al-Zawahiri killing? | World News
Delacabra
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4 views • August 10, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWShttps://youtu.be/IiFkdGmvvps

The killing of Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri brings closure to families of the nearly 3,000 victims of the 2001 attacks but it has raised several questions. There are questions about the route the US drone used in the attack and the mystery behind the remains of Al-Zawahiri.

#AlQaeda #aymanalzawahiri #WorldNews

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WION The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.

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Keywords
ayman al-zawahriayman al-zawahirial qaeda leader ayman al-zawahirial qaeda chief ayman al-zawahiriayman al-zawahiri deathayman al-zawahiri al-qaeda
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