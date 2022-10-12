Twitter Temporarily Blocks Post on Possible Vaccine Risks

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53493983
10/11/2022 Florida Surgeon General tweeted out this warning claiming mRNA vaccines could be linked to increased cardiac risk and men 18 to 39. But Twitter temporarily over the weekend blocked that post claiming it was misleading, but it was reversed on Sunday.