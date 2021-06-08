BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Living During the Tribulation Part 7: Joy in Heaven, Hell on Earth
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
132 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • June 08, 2021

With the Judgment Seat of Christ finished, Christians are given brilliant white robes and ushered into a magnificent banquet room. When everyone is seated, the head table with its thirteen chairs is the only one that remains empty. An angel announces the twelve apostles, and when Jesus enters, everyone stands to their feet and roars out their approval for the Son of God.

An angel leads the believers in a pledge to accept Jesus as the groom and the Son of God accepts them as his bride. This is followed by a feast and the party seems to go on indefinitely. No one notices how long it lasts, after all, this is heaven and time is not important anymore.

The events on earth pale in comparison but eventually Jesus interrupts the festivities to show the suffering that is happening on earth. Believers watch in stunned silence as angels pour out four vials on the earth that creates hell for those who have taken the embedded microchip. They cannot repent and their fate is sealed. In a short while, they will all be in the Lake of Fire.

Sermon Outline https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1770.pdf

AUGUST 23, 2020 RLJ-1770

Living During the Tribulation
Part 7: Joy in Heaven, Hell on Earth

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
rapturetribulationjudgement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

Garrison Vance
MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy