Zionist Mark Levin urges Trump to strike Iran and kill their Supreme Leader and his family:
"That regime needs to be wiped off the map now!" Levin barks.
"Khamenei, his family, and that inner circle needs to be taken out," he adds.
Source @infolibnews
