Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Sept 23, 2023

Michael Salla





Sep 23, 2023





Topics:





- Germany signs Artemis Accords,

- Jerry Wills and ET Baby drop offs to be discussed at the Galactic Spiritual Informers Connection,

- More on Russia’s UFO crash retrievals and reverse engineering projects,

- Biosignature found on exoplanet but NASA declares it will take a year to confirm,

- US Presidents and UFOs presentation from 2021,

- John Greenewald taking an unbalanced approach to David Grusch FOIA info,

- Sept 30 Webinar Trailer,

- Scientific American sets out to become a new UFO gatekeeper,

- Orb UFO causes USAF jet to malfunction,

- Laser weapons deployed by conventional military services,

- US Customs and Border Patrol’s data dump of UFO document and videos.





For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AmsXzlTZN8