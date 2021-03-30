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NTD: A harassment technique seemingly inspired by science fiction - Voice of god weapon is real!! full Episode
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312 views • March 30, 2021
from: Full episode: China is greatest threat to world order: UK; Top US-China adviser
•Premiered Sep 14, 2020 226,482 views
A harassment technique seemingly inspired by science fiction is reportedly being used to torment Chinese people—specifically those who dare to stand up against government corruption.
Pompeo’s top China advisor is being blasted by his native country. One Chinese clan even kicked him out of the family, though they may not be related.
The European Union is requiring reciprocity, responsibility, and fairness from China. Germany spoke with the head of China’s Communist Party about Hong Kong, and the human rights of China’s minority groups.
Britain’s intelligence chief says the Chinese Regime poses the greatest threat to the world order.
And, a clip circulating on Chinese media shows a military jet performing near impossible feats. But some netizens suspect the aircraft isn’t actually as capable as it seems.
#ChinaAdviserBlasted #ChinaGreatestThreat #MilitaryJet
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Contact us: [email protected]
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Watch more:
Manipulating America: The Chinese Communist Playbook https://bit.ly/2NfcjHN
The Pandemic’s Wall Street Connection: https://bit.ly/2SRDeNd
Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3dCWHsM
Virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and Chinese Communist Party: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
•Premiered Sep 14, 2020 226,482 views
A harassment technique seemingly inspired by science fiction is reportedly being used to torment Chinese people—specifically those who dare to stand up against government corruption.
Pompeo’s top China advisor is being blasted by his native country. One Chinese clan even kicked him out of the family, though they may not be related.
The European Union is requiring reciprocity, responsibility, and fairness from China. Germany spoke with the head of China’s Communist Party about Hong Kong, and the human rights of China’s minority groups.
Britain’s intelligence chief says the Chinese Regime poses the greatest threat to the world order.
And, a clip circulating on Chinese media shows a military jet performing near impossible feats. But some netizens suspect the aircraft isn’t actually as capable as it seems.
#ChinaAdviserBlasted #ChinaGreatestThreat #MilitaryJet
---------
💎Support our work: https://donorbox.org/china-in-focus
💎Subscribe: https://bit.ly/ChinaInFocus
💎Sign the petition to investigate, condemn, and reject the Chinese Communist Party
👉 https://rejectccp.com
💎Get real news other media outlets don’t report for only $1: http://ept.ms/EpochNews2
---------
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ChinainFocus
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTDChinainFocus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chinainfocus
Website: https://www.ntd.com/china-in-focus
Contact us: [email protected]
---------
Watch more:
Manipulating America: The Chinese Communist Playbook https://bit.ly/2NfcjHN
The Pandemic’s Wall Street Connection: https://bit.ly/2SRDeNd
Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3dCWHsM
Virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and Chinese Communist Party: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
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