Are you Really Close to HIM?

Do you Know Him?

Brother Larry's message, "Drawing Near to Christ," emphasizes the importance of a close relationship with God, equating it to wearing the spiritual armor of God and living a "spirit-filled life." He stresses that truly knowing God is the essential element, just as knowing a spouse deepens love. This knowledge, he explains, comes from understanding who God is, what He has done for us, and how He has loved us first.

Brother Larry refers to Ephesians 1:18 to highlight Paul's prayer for believers: "That the eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints." He explains that once saved, our spiritual eyes are opened to discern God's ways and Satan's tactics, and to understand God's perspective of us. He encourages believers to hunger and thirst after righteousness (Matthew 5:6), mourn over sins, turn to humility, and be poor in spirit to "see God."

The study then shifts to a "diagnosis" of what keeps believers from drawing near to God. Brother Larry cites 1 Corinthians 11:28, "But let a man examine himself," and 2 Corinthians 13:5, "Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?" as commands to self-examine.

He identifies "double-mindedness" as the primary obstacle to drawing near to Christ, referencing James 1:8, "A double minded man is unstable in all his ways." Brother Larry concludes by expressing his prayer that resolving this issue will lead to maturity in Christ, resisting the devil, experiencing joy and peace, and ultimately being victors in the Lord, sensing His presence daily, and dying with a testimony of faith.



