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'The WHO cover-up that is costing us the Earth
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30 views • June 03, 2020
The facts about 5G and other sources of wireless radiation have been very skillfully downplayed and covered up by WHO, industry and governments, causing many people to believe it’s not a problem. The truth is that it's causing havoc all over the planet. Find out what WHO and governments have been hiding from you.
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