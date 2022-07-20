FULL SHOW: Breaking: AOC And Ilhan Omar Fake Arrest At Abortion Rally For Social Media Clout

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Democrats are so above the law that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar had to fake their arrest today for street credit and social media clout. Liberals fake hate crimes and now are pretending to be arrested. The global agenda to shut off the power and starve the people out is being slowly but surely revealed. Owen Shroyer explains how climate change and eating the bugs are all connected to the larger plan, and how to understand the meaning behind some of the words and phrases that will be used as propaganda to roll it all out. Big news out of Ukraine as Zelensky fires top officials who are being accused of treason, meanwhile Russia is banning all LGBTQ propaganda.