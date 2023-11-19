X22 Report SPOTLIGHT: Confirmed, Child Trafficking At The Border Is Bigger Than You Can Imagine

X22 Report SPOTLIGHT | Mary & Tara - Confirmed, Child Trafficking At The Border Is Bigger Than You Can Imagine
Today’s Guest: Mary O’Neill & Tara Rodas
Americas Future
https://www.americasfuture.net
Federal Register
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/10/04/2023-21168/unaccompanied-children-program-foundational-rule
Tara Rodas
https://twitter.com/taraleerodas?lang=en
Mary O’Neill is the Executive Director and finance manager of America’s Future, Inc. Tara Rodas is a Federal Whistleblower Exposing Government-Sponsored, Taxpayer-Funded Child Trafficking in HHS' Unaccompanied Children Program. Tara begins the conversation explaining how the government is complicit in child trafficking.
Child trafficking is big business for corporations and government. The US border is the most funded for child trafficking. Mary and Tara are fighting against this education people to spot child trafficking.
