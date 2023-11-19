Create New Account
X22 Report SPOTLIGHT: Confirmed, Child Trafficking At The Border Is Bigger Than You Can Imagine
GalacticStorm
X22 Report SPOTLIGHT | Mary & Tara - Confirmed, Child Trafficking At The Border Is Bigger Than You Can Imagine


Today’s Guest: Mary O’Neill & Tara Rodas

Americas Future

https://www.americasfuture.net


Federal Register

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/10/04/2023-21168/unaccompanied-children-program-foundational-rule


Tara Rodas

https://twitter.com/taraleerodas?lang=en


Mary O’Neill is the Executive Director and finance manager of America’s Future, Inc. Tara Rodas is a Federal Whistleblower Exposing Government-Sponsored, Taxpayer-Funded Child Trafficking in HHS' Unaccompanied Children Program. Tara begins the conversation explaining how the government is complicit in child trafficking.


Child trafficking is big business for corporations and government. The US border is the most funded for child trafficking. Mary and Tara are fighting against this education people to spot child trafficking.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


border crisischild traffickingx22 report spotlightfederal whistleblower85k missing children

