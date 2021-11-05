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Parent outrage not just CRT but porn in the school library, gang rape and lap dances to teachers
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164 views • November 05, 2021
WARNING school library porn reviewed
Parent outrage not just CRT but porn in the school library, gang rape and lap dances to teachers
not just the parents but anyone with a working brain is against this commie take over of our children
LET'S GO BRANDON
excerpt from Watters' World ..full show on fox news
Parent outrage not just CRT but porn in the school library, gang rape and lap dances to teachers
not just the parents but anyone with a working brain is against this commie take over of our children
LET'S GO BRANDON
excerpt from Watters' World ..full show on fox news
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