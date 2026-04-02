Yemen AF announces a ballistic missile strike on occupied Jaffa, carried out jointly with Iran & Hezbollah

STATEMENT OF THE YEMENI ARMED FORCES

YAF announces a ballistic missile strike on occupied Jaffa, carried out jointly with Iran and Hezbollah.

"Our military involvement in this important and exceptional battle is a gradual involvement — it will not stop at this level. It will respond to developments ahead according to what the enemy determines — whether escalation or de-escalation."

Sana'a, April 2, 2026.

Adding:

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

As we have previously announced and warned, our response to the cowardly assassination operations targeting Iranian figures will be the destruction of American espionage technology companies and artificial intelligence firms, which are considered among the most important pillars of terrorist assassination operations.

Our strikes have targeted the data center infrastructure of the American company Amazon in Bahrain, in response to the assassination of General Fath Ali Zadeh.

Our attacks today also included and destroyed the cloud data center infrastructure of the American company Oracle in the United Arab Emirates, in response to the assassination of the martyred Dr. Kharazi and his honorable wife.

If such criminal assassinations are repeated, the following companies should prepare to face attacks.

Adding:

💥🇧🇭🇸🇦 Explosions were reported in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.