Maduro on what will happen if he is overthrown - never, never war, this country will continue peace

Maduro on what will happen if he is overthrown:

"And who do they put in charge of governing Venezuela Who? Guaidó again? Or the “female Guaidó”— who in Venezuela they call La Sayona, she’s the female Guaidó."

La Sayona is a vengeful female spirit in Venezuelan folklore who haunts men late at night.

Adding more from last night:

SATELLITE VISUAL — The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) has now been spotted deep in the Caribbean, moving south roughly 150 miles (240 km) southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

This is the first confirmed satellite image of the Ford inside the region since Trump’s “Southern Spear” buildup began and it puts the carrier group within striking range of Venezuela.

➤ 75+ aircraft onboard the USS Ford

➤ Full carrier strike group accompanying

➤ Active bomber flights already operating off Venezuela’s coast

The Caribbean hasn’t seen a U.S. military footprint like this in decades.



