BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maduro on what will happen if he is overthrown - never, never war, this country will continue peace
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 1 day ago

Maduro on what will happen if he is overthrown:

"And who do they put in charge of governing Venezuela Who? Guaidó again? Or the “female Guaidó”— who in Venezuela they call La Sayona, she’s the female Guaidó."

La Sayona is a vengeful female spirit in Venezuelan folklore who haunts men late at night.

Adding more from last night: 

SATELLITE VISUAL — The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) has now been spotted deep in the Caribbean, moving south roughly 150 miles (240 km) southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

This is the first confirmed satellite image of the Ford inside the region since Trump’s “Southern Spear” buildup began and it puts the carrier group within striking range of Venezuela.

➤ 75+ aircraft onboard the USS Ford

➤ Full carrier strike group accompanying

➤ Active bomber flights already operating off Venezuela’s coast

The Caribbean hasn’t seen a U.S. military footprint like this in decades.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy