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SIXTHSENSE - SUN MACHINE APPARATUS EXPOSED!
SixthSense
SixthSense
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726 views • September 18, 2020
MUSIC: Zero B - Lock Up (2 Bad Mice Remix)

BUY THIS MUSIC: https://fanlink.to/b76g


This footage was captured by myself a few weeks ago... I can actually see the structures by eye, as I have become tuned into them over the years.. Many people may walk by and see me recording and think... "what the heck is he recording, I can see nothing".

So, to all those people who are too blind to see... TAKE A LOOK!


A little info on how I enhance,the video I use Adobe Premiere, I just make some tonal adjustments, some LUT's adjust the different levels of whites and blacks, shadows.. Then I use a slight blur and then sharpen in gradual increments... Exposure and contrast are tuned until i find the hidden parts pop out.. I use a similar technique for the still images.. And everything i do is clearly shown in the video.


This stuff is up there.. it is Metallic Nano Compounds, barium strontium, aluminum oxide.. All very toxic substances... Which we breath in daily...
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chemtrailssun simulatornano technologyfogletssun machineutility fog
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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