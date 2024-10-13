© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Death - It’s time to start questioning EVERYTHING 💀
One day, VfB had an epiphany while looking at the moon 🌝 it's a flipped and inverted image of the plane[t]...but there's something further - the continents only account for about 47% of the land masses displayed in the moon
Amazingly, the theory I've come up with in my researches is pretty much encapsulated thus:
https://stolenhistory.net/threads/does-the-moon-reflect-the-true-map-of-the-earth.5512/
What do you think of the theory that the map of the world is embodied in the Moon?
IF, globetards, we are spinning...in what precise direction, and to what precise degree?
If you cannot provide a direction and degree of spin...why are you promulgating a stupid theory?!?
I have NEVER received an answer to said question - I did find the totally stupid figure of 666 MPH...with no degree of direction 🌎🤤
https://old.bitchute.com/video/xvQn0hhIg2Z8/
Let's all have a good laugh at this pathetic (((fact check))):
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2023/01/10/fact-check-nasa-says-earth-globe-reports-dont-prove-otherwise/10881711002/
Anons seeking out Tierra Verde:
So we ARE in stimulation, and our creators are the last advanced civilization