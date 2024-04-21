🖥 Field Report 🟢 Op Where Are We









Converting a large Road Atlas into a weapon of awareness is effective, with the proper introductions when presenting this map to the Public.





Imagine a vehicle swoops up and out pops a stern man who rushes to open the door for a stunningly gorgeous woman with deep beautiful eyes and a vicious K-9 bounds out by her side snarling his razor sharp teeth as he scans the horizon for any person stupid enough to move towards her.





Without hesitation they march up to you and the ugly guy with the gorgeous hottie opens a Road Atlas to where you can only see and loudly yells "WHERE ARE WE?" while pointing his finger at pictures of missing children.





The big bold red letters grab your attention. Questions race through your head at a rapid pace:





Who are these kids?





Are these kids nearby?





Why is this dude so loud if he wants to be discrete?





What's up with the upsidedown American flag patch?





And on and on.





There are other approaches, more subtle and quiet... However, loud and proud when pretending to be discrete causes the most questions to be asked.





After a majority shake their heads "no" we abruptly leave.





All those unanswered questions will lead many to seek further information, and every one will tell others about people out looking for missing children.





Thank you everyone for supporting our efforts to minister, combat child trafficking, prevent veteran suicides, rescue children, and so much more.





Glory to God alone for all achieved and yet to be achieved.





❤️‍🔥 Cathy & Lewis





