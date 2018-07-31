[Jul 31, 2018] Do official government documents confirm Flat Earth and the Firmament? (139.5K views on YouTube!)

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Link to original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZcrSyMM1ZM
This is not a direct mirror of Pastor Dean Odle's original presentation(s). Rather it is a re-edit. I decided to re-edit the presentation he did on June 10, 2018, re-organizing the various documents he showed into chronological order. I also inserted a few clips from the follow-up presentation he did on June 17, 2018 into this one to drive a few points he was making a litter harder. Below are the links to his original, unedited presentations: June 10 - Government Documents Admit Flat Earth: https://youtu.be/JEN9NW6qjCw June 17 - Isinglass, "Space" & the Firmament: https://youtu.be/Y6qxhqI6280 I couldn't put all the links to the documents Pastor Dean referred to in the above presentations here as it was too long. So, here is a TXT file that includes them all in one place: http://www.testingtheglobe.com/media/FE-Military-Gov-Docs.txt https://testingtheglobe.com If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share. Support donations can be made here: https://robschannel.com/support https://babylonrisingbooks.com