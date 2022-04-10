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"AMERICANS WHO QUESTION THE COVID-19 SHOT ARE CRIMINALS" - Says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla
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2968 views • April 10, 2022
In what can be considered a shameless attempt to marginalize people who question or choose not to get the vaccine, multi-millionaire Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is brazenly labelling people who have made the personal choice not to get his company’s (first dose, second dose, first booster, second booster...) mRNA COVID shot as “criminals”
Bourla earned $24 million in 2021, this is the same period in which thousands of Americans have faced devastating financial hardship, job loss, and insolvency due to the pandemic.
Speaking of criminals, Pfizer has a long history of criminal behaviour...
Pfizer is a habitual offender, persistently engaging in illegal and corrupt marketing practices, bribing physicians and suppressing trial results.
Between 2002 and 2010 alone, Pfizer and its subsidiaries were fine $3 billion in criminal convictions, civil penalties and jury awards.
This included $2.3 billion for the illegal marketing of the arthritis drug - Bextra, levied in 2009.
It was the largest health care fraud settlement in history.
So who really are the criminals?
Bourla earned $24 million in 2021, this is the same period in which thousands of Americans have faced devastating financial hardship, job loss, and insolvency due to the pandemic.
Speaking of criminals, Pfizer has a long history of criminal behaviour...
Pfizer is a habitual offender, persistently engaging in illegal and corrupt marketing practices, bribing physicians and suppressing trial results.
Between 2002 and 2010 alone, Pfizer and its subsidiaries were fine $3 billion in criminal convictions, civil penalties and jury awards.
This included $2.3 billion for the illegal marketing of the arthritis drug - Bextra, levied in 2009.
It was the largest health care fraud settlement in history.
So who really are the criminals?
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