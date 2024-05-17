Carl Higbie | He has the Nuke codes, but he isnt competent to stand trial.

NEWSMAX · Biden usess Executive Privilege to block release of Hur recordings. Ted Cruz joins Carl Higbie on Biden claiming executive privilege on Hur probe: "He can push the button and fire our nukes, but according to the Biden Department of Justice, he's not competent to stand trial as a criminal defendant."
