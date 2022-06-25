A Historic Day: Roe V Wade Overturned, Demons Begin Manifesting In The Streets

Hey hey! Ho ho! We got Roe to FINALLY go! Stew Peters discusses what it means to have ABOLISHED Roe V Wade in America, & what we need to prepare for when the riots start!

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: HeavensHarvest.com

Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV