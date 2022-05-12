Dan Ball Exposes the Evils Buried in the Documents Dumped by Pfizer (1/2)

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05/09/2022 In his broadcast on May 9, Dan Ball exposed the evils buried in the documents dumped by Pfizer at the behest of Judge Mark Pittman, such as the missing data for 238 of 270 pregnant women included in the vaccine trial, 1,200 deaths soon after taking the jabs, myocarditis, etc. Dan also reported on the misuse of tax money by the state governments on the pretext of fighting the “plandemic”.