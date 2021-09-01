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Pushing Back Against Mandates with the ADA
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240 views • September 01, 2021
John Jay Singleton and Jay V. Shore discuss how the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) can be used to fight the entire range of mandates. Visit their website, The Zunga (www.thezunga.com), where you can watch several introductory videos.
Jay V Shore is a Certified ADA Advocate since 2017, a Survivor's Rights Advocate since 2018, and his passion is exposing and eliminating the everyday discrimination that occurs in courts, the legal system, and government. John Jay Singleton is an ADA Advocate and a founder of The Zunga, created to help people with their ADA cases and teaching them what their actual right are and what the actual laws are. Some of his work in the fake pandemic area can been seen on Bitchute under “singletonpress”, The Zunga and Rumble “singletonpress”. According to John, "My ability to work in this area is based upon my understanding of risk and property rights, administrative law and judicial procedure." Some recent videos: https://rumble.com/vld165-employer-hr-documenting-harassment.html and https://rumble.com/vlmocm-part-ii.html.
Rise Up NH is offering this webinar as a community service. We are not taking a position as to the fitness of this service to address anyone's specific situation, nor are we accepting any fees for sharing this. We encourage our community to consider all alternatives for pushing back against the mandates and to contribute to our collective intelligence.
Links and discussion:
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca6/19-4214/19-4214-2020-06-30.html
ADA RIGHTS TRUST: https://www.aclusc.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/drsc_v._mcmaster_-_complaint_0.pdf
ADA RIGHTS TRUST: [email protected]
.John Jay Singleton: "Petition for involuntary mental evaluation, danger to himself and others, and danger to children, etc. ... presents with symptoms of factitious disorder imposed upon another (Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy)" - each state has a statute for this
KG: Can this be used in schools for masks?
John Jay Singleton: yes, specifically for schools
Contact John, Jay and Rie at https://thezunga.com
ADA RIGHTS TRUST: I’m available at [email protected] and http://t.me/ADARights
Rie Beckett: People with questions can also email [email protected]
www.RiseUpNH.org
Jay V Shore is a Certified ADA Advocate since 2017, a Survivor's Rights Advocate since 2018, and his passion is exposing and eliminating the everyday discrimination that occurs in courts, the legal system, and government. John Jay Singleton is an ADA Advocate and a founder of The Zunga, created to help people with their ADA cases and teaching them what their actual right are and what the actual laws are. Some of his work in the fake pandemic area can been seen on Bitchute under “singletonpress”, The Zunga and Rumble “singletonpress”. According to John, "My ability to work in this area is based upon my understanding of risk and property rights, administrative law and judicial procedure." Some recent videos: https://rumble.com/vld165-employer-hr-documenting-harassment.html and https://rumble.com/vlmocm-part-ii.html.
Rise Up NH is offering this webinar as a community service. We are not taking a position as to the fitness of this service to address anyone's specific situation, nor are we accepting any fees for sharing this. We encourage our community to consider all alternatives for pushing back against the mandates and to contribute to our collective intelligence.
Links and discussion:
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca6/19-4214/19-4214-2020-06-30.html
ADA RIGHTS TRUST: https://www.aclusc.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/drsc_v._mcmaster_-_complaint_0.pdf
ADA RIGHTS TRUST: [email protected]
.John Jay Singleton: "Petition for involuntary mental evaluation, danger to himself and others, and danger to children, etc. ... presents with symptoms of factitious disorder imposed upon another (Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy)" - each state has a statute for this
KG: Can this be used in schools for masks?
John Jay Singleton: yes, specifically for schools
Contact John, Jay and Rie at https://thezunga.com
ADA RIGHTS TRUST: I’m available at [email protected] and http://t.me/ADARights
Rie Beckett: People with questions can also email [email protected]
www.RiseUpNH.org
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