Lebanon: Shows Israeli drone targets Press TV journalist Hadi Hoteit in south Lebanon - while he was clearly marked as press

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Israeli drone targets Press TV journalist Hadi Hoteit in south Lebanon — while he was clearly marked as press. (long version, full video)
Hoteit was wearing a press vest and helmet, his car had press markings, and he was standing in an open space filming a report when the drones struck. He was hit by six pieces of shrapnel — including one in the chest.