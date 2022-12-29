A cheezy Dutch ballads' request for peace 🙏

Not sure how many Dutch people will watch this 🙉 and sorry if I'm not perfect in singing, but the message is clear : Let every life exist in peace 🙏

Translation:

Peace is far away

Farther than it has ever been

So close to home

The weapons never rest

What has fear done to us?

Let everything that breathes exist in peace

Powers overrule each other

A deadly game

Afraid of each other

They threaten with hellfire

Learn now or never

To unite

and let all that breathes exist in peace

Everything exists in peace

🙏

These times, instead of posting another video about all the evil in the world, a message of hope, let no one disturb your inner peace.

Amen