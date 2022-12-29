Create New Account
A cheezy Dutch ballads' request for peace 🙏
Karine Savard
Published 18 hours ago

Not sure how many Dutch people will watch this 🙉 and sorry if I'm not perfect in singing, but the message is clear : Let every life exist in peace 🙏

Translation:

Peace is far away
Farther than it has ever been
So close to home
The weapons never rest

What has fear done to us?
Let everything that breathes exist in peace

Powers overrule each other
A deadly game
Afraid of each other
They threaten with hellfire

Learn now or never
To unite
and let all that breathes exist in peace
Everything exists in peace

🙏

These times, instead of posting another video about all the evil in the world, a message of hope, let no one disturb your inner peace.

Amen 

hopea request for peacewe are fighting non human entitieswe are the good people

