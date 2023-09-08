Create New Account
Optimize Your Ability To Survive What's Coming-Focus Training To Ready Your Body For The Difficulty Of Specific Tasks
Knowing that there are difficulties that we may all face, now is time to tailor your training to develop strength, explosiveness or and/or endurance for specific tasks.  Fight like you train.  Train like you fight.  DonShift.com has many tips matters like riot control and home defense:  https://www.donshift.com/riots.html  You might want to look at this info if you haven't already:   https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2021/09/29/how-to-hide-from-drones-lessons-learned-in-modern-war/  

