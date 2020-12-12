Christmas trees set alight in Albania protests after man 'killed for breaking Covid curfew'

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The death of 25-year-old Klodian Rasha sparked action, with hundreds of Albanians taking to the streets and defying a government ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab9mbEJqiJQ
The Independent