TUCKER CARLSON TURNS "HEEL" STARTS EARNING HIS SALARY

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$10 million is a whole lot of money. Sometimes you have to work for it. Like when Tucker has to cast doubt on Sidney Powell and Rudy Guiliani's voter fraud case.
This from the guy who not 1-2 weeks ago proclaimed on air that certain evidence about the campaign conspiracy was intercepted and removed from his mail? Why the turn about? He was always a pundit/talking head and not a principled newscaster but to switch sides like this? it's an arc that we haven't seen outside of the WWF
Tucker as new leftwing darling: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/t...
Tucker's recent polemic on Sidney Powell and the "lack of evidence" of voting machine fraud. (also taken from a left website so you can see his new audience) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57l56...