W.T.F ? Plain-Clothes Dutch Cops Are Now Kidnapping Protesting Farmers . . . . .

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The Dutch farmer protesters are growing increasingly dangerous, as undercover police officers are running ‘snatch-and-grab’ arrests more commonly seen in authoritarian dictatorships than in Western Governments.
In Amsterdam, public footage has surfaced that appears to show undercover police officers violently arresting a civilian. The undercover operation reveals a disturbing escalation in state action against the Dutch farmer protesters.