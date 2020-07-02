© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ATLAS SHRUGGED - NOW NON FICTION
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • July 02, 2020
Are we not now, behaving as members of the collective. Stand up, rebel.
Protest the protests and their destructive violence against our history, against our economy. Stand up and fight for a righteous cause. Freedom of choice, independence, and self determination. We need a new John Galt. Or, you can die like Winston Smith.
P.S. - Suppose we make a new alloy, Ayn Rand economic philosophy with christian faith in God and VOLUNTARY charity, what would that result in?
Protest the protests and their destructive violence against our history, against our economy. Stand up and fight for a righteous cause. Freedom of choice, independence, and self determination. We need a new John Galt. Or, you can die like Winston Smith.
P.S. - Suppose we make a new alloy, Ayn Rand economic philosophy with christian faith in God and VOLUNTARY charity, what would that result in?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.