Socialism vs. America

Socialism Is Targeting The Foundations That Made America Great

* Are we going to make it another 250 years?

* To answer that question, you have to know what allowed us to get this far.

* What’s brilliant about our Constitution is its federalism.

* We have been the beneficiary of legal immigration.

* We were very lucky naturally: North America is richly endowed and protected by two huge coastlines.

* We have a free market, private property economy.

* We have a middle class.

* Those are our strengths — and the areas where our critics would wish us to fail.

* We can make it to 500 years if we do what we did the past; but if we let people destroy those strengths, we won’t last another 50.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (6 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7cdc08-victor-davis-hanson-socialism-is-targeting-the-foundations-that-made-americ.html

https://youtu.be/lXknNTfzgoc