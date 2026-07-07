Socialism vs. America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Socialism Is Targeting The Foundations That Made America Great
* Are we going to make it another 250 years?
* To answer that question, you have to know what allowed us to get this far.
* What’s brilliant about our Constitution is its federalism.
* We have been the beneficiary of legal immigration.
* We were very lucky naturally: North America is richly endowed and protected by two huge coastlines.
* We have a free market, private property economy.
* We have a middle class.
* Those are our strengths — and the areas where our critics would wish us to fail.
* We can make it to 500 years if we do what we did the past; but if we let people destroy those strengths, we won’t last another 50.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (6 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7cdc08-victor-davis-hanson-socialism-is-targeting-the-foundations-that-made-americ.html