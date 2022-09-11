Create New Account
And We Know 9.10.2022 BARR, Trump, Queen, King, 1776, Coincidences FLYING everywhere! Let’s GO! PRAY!
207 views
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
LT of And We Know


September 10, 2022


Well, I have been on the road, in the air again for the other business and finally had some time to research the queen’s death, so many numbers and date matches to our INTEL person… so many issues with hunting down Trump that just simply can’t be a coincidence…and we look at more info on the normalizing of Myocarditis to the masses.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jj81r-9.10.22-barr-trump-queen-king-1776-coincidences-flying-everywhere-lets-go-p.html

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewsadverse effectsvaccinechristianvaccine injuries1776queenkingmassesjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidltmyocarditisand we know barr

