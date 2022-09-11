And We Know 9.10.2022 BARR, Trump, Queen, King, 1776, Coincidences FLYING everywhere! Let’s GO! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
September 10, 2022
Well, I have been on the road, in the air again for the other business and finally had some time to research the queen’s death, so many numbers and date matches to our INTEL person… so many issues with hunting down Trump that just simply can’t be a coincidence…and we look at more info on the normalizing of Myocarditis to the masses.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jj81r-9.10.22-barr-trump-queen-king-1776-coincidences-flying-everywhere-lets-go-p.html
