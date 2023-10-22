Create New Account
Stockholm, Sweden: Anti-Israel protesters demand the abolishment of Israel as a state
Thousands of people are taking part in an anti-Israel protest in Stockholm, Sweden right now.

They are chanting demands for the abolishment of Israel as a state

protestsretaliationworldwide demonstrationshamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of war

