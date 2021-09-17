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Bryan Ardis: “This is the mass genocide that they are using, Remdesivir”
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268 views • September 17, 2021
"The current genocidal attempt and murderous attempts of Anthony Fauci, the NIH, the CDC, all using Remdesivir the same way that they used gas chambers to destroy people in Germany. This is how they're doing it in perpetuating those deaths, using a drug in hospitals." (~ 2:50)
"They set this up so they could murder people and convince you people were dying of Covid-19. They didn't die of Covid-19. They actually died from Remdesivir poisoning causing acute kidney failure." (~7:18)
"These doctors had no idea it was never the virus to begin with. Remdesivir was proven in 30% of all people to cause acute kidney failure."
"They are shutting down everybody's kidneys with Remdesivir causing their lungs to fill with fluid and they are drowning them to death." (~8:43)
"This is the mass genocide that they are using, Remdesivir" (~ 10:10)
Source: https://t.me/AreWeAllBeingPlayed
"They set this up so they could murder people and convince you people were dying of Covid-19. They didn't die of Covid-19. They actually died from Remdesivir poisoning causing acute kidney failure." (~7:18)
"These doctors had no idea it was never the virus to begin with. Remdesivir was proven in 30% of all people to cause acute kidney failure."
"They are shutting down everybody's kidneys with Remdesivir causing their lungs to fill with fluid and they are drowning them to death." (~8:43)
"This is the mass genocide that they are using, Remdesivir" (~ 10:10)
Source: https://t.me/AreWeAllBeingPlayed
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