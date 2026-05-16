The Control behind UK unified Digital ID system - part 2 of 3

Freedom or control: What’s behind UK unified Digital ID system



Tony Blair’s ID card scheme which Britain rejected in 2006 is back — rebranded as “Digital ID”.



▪️Back then the policy collapsed after public backlash, but now the same idea, announced by King Charles, is returning in a far more powerful form: one system linking banking, health records, taxes and government services to a single digital account.



▪️Blair’s 6.1 billion force Digital ID in failed in 2006, as 2.96 million people petitioned against it. The ministers claimed the system was "optional", but once banks integrate it, employers require it, schools demand it — optional becomes mandatory.



▪️The initiative was brought back to life in 2025.



🤔Who’s driving the push?



▪️Larry Ellison's Oracle, world’s largest American tech giant focused on databases, AI and government data systems, paid $340 million to the Blair Institute to make sure private corps, not citizens, control the infrastructure.



▪️The goal is to build a system so deeply embedded that no future government can remove it.



💰Oracle’s funding is not a donation, the corp seeks buying access to the most valuable asset of the 21st century — identity. He openly pushed for centralised government databases designed to feed AI systems.



▪️Once Digital ID is embedded in the NHS, the tax system, and government services, every citizen becomes a data point. Medical history, tax records, benefits, travel, banking — all connected to a single digital profile.



▪️Oracle already holds $930 million in UK government contracts. A nationwide Digital ID system will generate billions more through licensing fees, data processing and AI infrastructure.



🤨No ID, No money



▪️The other half is the Central Bank Digital Currency — a digital pound tied directly to a citizen’s ID. Once both systems are linked, the state gains unprecedented control over money itself.



▪️Seven international CBDC projects. Every single one is a disaster for privacy, because whether the transactions are completely traceable or digital wallets tied directly to biometric IDs.



▪️And when Digital ID and programmable money merge, access to your finances can become conditional.



Miss a payment, support the wrong cause, or show up at a anti-gov’t protest — and the state can cut off your money for any “offense”! 😵



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