"Have you noticed your friends or family who are vaccinated actually have a whole different personality... since getting the injections?"
"There is a strong association between Covid-19 injections and neuropsychiatric disorders."
"Psychosis, 440 times more likely. Dementia, 140 times. Schizophrenia, 315 times."