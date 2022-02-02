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⚡️UPDATE: Day 5 of the protest in Coutts where hundreds of truckers are blocking the border in protest of the mandates. They want to speak to Kenney. RCMP showed early this morning, hear from
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40 views • February 02, 2022
⚡️UPDATE: Day 5 of the protest in Coutts where hundreds of truckers are blocking the border in protest of the mandates.
They want to speak to Kenney.
RCMP showed early this morning, hear from a trucker about it yourself below.
They want to speak to Kenney.
RCMP showed early this morning, hear from a trucker about it yourself below.
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