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Want School Choice for YOUR Kids The Blame for Horrible USA Education Goes to ...
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40 views • March 07, 2021
Who is to blame for the horrific educational system In the United States? The lack of competition bred and promoted by the teachers unions in conjunction with their Democratic Political allies which intentionally suppress charter schools, are a huge part of it. Competition, by its nature, increases quality, And the lack of choice is what is keeping the education of American students well behind the standard of excellence America needs going forward.
#KimKlasic #baltimore #schoolchoice
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#KimKlasic #baltimore #schoolchoice
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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