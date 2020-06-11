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[MIKE MORALES] MASSIVE MUSHROOMS CITIES IN ASH FREAK STORMS #WEATHERWARFARE LIVE!! #ANALYSIS
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213 views • June 11, 2020
👉MIRROR SOURCE:
 👉MIKE MORALES: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
https://youtu.be/bDzQgFLhIAc

evere thunderstorms in western Colorado and eastern Utah were moving as fast as an estimated 120 mph late on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, among the highest speeds ever seen in association with a severe thunderstorm warning.
Tropical Storm, Cristobal ,Impacts, Tornadoes, 9 ft Waves, 5 ft Storm Surge
storm could become one of the most unusual in North America in the last 200 years.
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SHOW LINKS

https://weather.com/news/weather/news/new-cloud-species-world-meteorological-organization-cloud-atlas?fbclid=IwAR1BmQV2nL5ZTMbRdI1TR-gLFF0gvCnH4X_0V1bGyNZ_gRBycBtPwpmkWSE

https://scientists4wiredtech.com/2020/04/google-to-censor-discussions-of-4g-5g-wireless-health-effects/?fbclid=IwAR3pwXLg2eOnZZVw0Qm77pzlCCKbl2xL-nQ3qP36vsFRIhapRosw1LUR_IQ

https://defence-blog.com/news/u-s-air-force-to-spend-31million-for-research-bioeffects-of-directed-energy-weapons.html?fbclid=IwAR1addcUEgJ8psNEzD99zAm9esSnjg9bRfoZWU4SHc5DxmsJ8NLHNIrFcy8

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/earth-magnetic-field-satellites-space-a9528571.html?fbclid=IwAR1F_X9INkZapTejajFBR2R6-a26zTreCdPT7t4BtAKgAvSFLNDcfJnFamI

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499015-government-predicts-busy-hurricane-season-in-the-atlantic-ocean?fbclid=IwAR3y0FwygfYky7buLEi_QV3t3_FUqb9Hq9Y42-c8HF7icrPDVBxGGe3mTpI

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/noaa-gets-go-ahead-to-study-controversial-climate-plan-b/?fbclid=IwAR0BgXW3i1T7T7bxRTqsJWEP2XfoQF5UajEJ0wrxHNt-Fx-l_GvthL043LU

https://theintercept.com/2020/05/17/veterans-affairs-coronavirus-security-police/

https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/plutos-weird-atmosphere-just-collapsed?utm_source=dscfb&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dscfb%22

http://www.halo-spp.de/Home/

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.jpcc.9b08715

https://defence-blog.com/army/nasa-uses-new-senator-armored-vehicles-to-support-historic-mission-to-iss.html

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/NoneNone
Keywords
weatherwarfareclimatechangehoaxglobalwarminghoaxmikemorales
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