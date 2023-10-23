Create New Account
Socialtjänsten tog deras 4 barn ifrån familjen Hagwall - Förtydligande av vår situation (2023-10-22)
TowardsTheLight
Martin: [email protected]


Nicole: [email protected]
Telefonnummer: 0764169388

Familjen Hagwall: Förtydligande av vår situation (2023-10-22)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/924yQVzRrB83/
https://swebbtube.se/w/eGHpU62hda4VGRmeVC5uSL
https://rumble.com/v3r1b4d-frtydligande-av-vr-situation-2023-10-22.html

Förvaltningsrätten, mål nr: 19366-23

whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

