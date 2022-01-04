Miles Guo: We Will Definitely Have Another Great Harvest Year in 2022

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1/1/2022 Miles Guo：2022 will be very exciting, and there will be huge challenges. The only opportunity and market of social media left is for us. The United States, Europe, and Japan are the three places of fierce attacks, and we must be fully psychologically prepared and insist that only truth is indestructible. We will definitely have another great harvest year in 2022, but you have to work hard before the harvest.